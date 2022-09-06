Wolverhampton's metro extension to open soon after delays earlier this year, chiefs say

A West Midlands Metro tram

The finishing touches are being applied to the area around the station, before testing starts.

Bosses had announced the 700-metre stretch of line from St George's tram stop to the railway station would not be ready for the start of the Commonwealth Games in July.

It marked the latest delay in the scheme which had already been pushed back by 18 months due to hold ups related to Covid-19 and the construction of the railway station.

A spokesperson from the Midland Metro Alliance said: "We are currently completing finishing works for the Wolverhampton city centre metro extension, including public realm improvements such as resurfacing and signing and lining. This activity is expected to be completed during the next few weeks.

"This will be followed by testing and commissioning of the new extension ready to open to Wolverhampton Railway Station during the autumn."

Transport chiefs had originally pledged the extension would be ready in time for the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28 but it was confirmed a month before this wouldn't be the case.

Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield said the delay represented a "real blow" to the city as he claimed people in the city had been "let down" and the extension was already overdue.

Mr Brookfield said at the time transport bosses had told him the delay was down to more time being needed to complete some footpaths and test trams on the new stretch of the line.