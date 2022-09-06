Wolverhampton school closes for a week after asbestos discovered

The entrance to Uplands Junior School in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Uplands Junior School, on Finchfield Road West in Finchfield, said the council had made the discovery and immediately closed the building.

It will now remain closed to both pupils and staff until September 12 with the school set to finalise details of work students can do in the meantime.

A statement, posted on social media on Monday, said: "The council have today found asbestos in the school hall whilst carrying out works and they have immediately closed the building to pupils and staff until Monday, September 12. This is totally out of our control and we are as upset as we know you will be. Please keep checking texts and Facebook for updates.

"We can only apologise for this inconvenience but as always we know we can rely on your support."

Councillor Wendy Dalton, who represents the Merry Hill ward and the school, said: "I find it disappointing that a school in my ward namely Uplands School has had to remain closed this week due the discovery of asbestos on the site.