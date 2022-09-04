Wolverhampton Asda worker praised after saving young girl from choking in store

Anna Bradbury

Anna Bradbury, who has worked at Wolverhampton Asda for 31 years, saw the girl's mum looking distressed and knew something was seriously wrong.

She said: "I ran over and saw a little girl aged about four or five in the shopping trolley. She was crouched down, her face was bright red, and she was struggling to breathe.

"There was something stuck in her throat. I stood her up and hit her firmly a few times between the shoulder blades with my hand and whatever was stuck there must have got dislodged. The girl was fine afterwards, just upset, and her mum was in shock.

"It was just a case of being in the right place at the right time. I didn't have time to think and just went on auto-pilot really. I'd do the same thing tomorrow in a heartbeat. It was pure instinct."

Anna, who is 63, has four grown-up boys and eight grandchildren and has been married to husband Scott for 27 years.

Last year, Anna gave CPR to her two-year-old grand-daughter Evie-Rose and saved her life when she had a febrile convulsion and stopped breathing.

Anna said: "It was so scary. I was on the phone to the ambulance service and I started to do CPR on her and also blew into her mouth.

"I just knew what I had to do and luckily I brought her back. I'm proud of myself now for what I did but at the time it was such a shock."

Anna also helped a customer who had an epileptic seizure in the store, calming him down and talking to him until paramedics arrived.

Store manager Lynsey Ann Marson, who has nominated Anna for an Asda service superstar award, said: "Anna is a well-loved colleague and we are all really proud of her as her incredibly quick actions meant the young girl was OK.