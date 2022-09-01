Wolverhampton charity benefits from massive effort by fundraising director

From left; Terri Amesbury, Emily Thompson, Christine Dovydaitis, Anita Lonsbrough, Hugh Porter and Gary Burke

Gary Burke, from Burke Bros Moving Group, has been named the number one individual fundraiser for raising the largest amount of money for Compton Care, in the Wolverhampton to Aberdovey Bike Ride.

Gary has raised £6,500 (including gift aid) after joining more than 500 cyclists who took part in the 105-mile ride in June and, after seven hours of cycling, was the second to arrive in Aberdovey.

The 64-year-old originally set a personal target of finding 40 donations to mark hospice Compton Care’s 40th year providing end of life care, which coincided with Burke Bros Moving Group’s 40th year, not only to raise funds for the hospice but also to raise awareness of the charity.

He said: “I set a target and realised I could do more so, eventually, I beat the all-time record for the event by one person.

"Support has come from friends and colleagues both within the UK and around the world and there will be more than 130 donations when the original target was 40.

"I moved it [his target] to 64 to represent my age, then 100 as it sounded a good round number then 130 which I have reached.”

Gary took to the pedals to raise vital funds for the hospice, which is local to Burke Bros Moving Group’s head office in Wolverhampton.

He said: “I’m delighted that through friends and colleagues I’ve been able to raise the much-needed funds to be able to help Compton Care.

"I’d like to issue a personal thank you to all of the supporters, many of which are business colleagues, suppliers, customers and friends.

"Both personally and as a company we’re strong supporters of the charity ride and of raising funds for the hospice.”

Compton Care patron and former four-time world Individual Pursuit champion Hugh Porter said: “Gary has achieved an amazing amount of money in this year’s ride.

"Wolverhampton to Aberdovey is a challenging event for anyone, especially for someone like Gary who, as a very successful business man, barely has a minute to spare.

"I’m delighted that people have appreciated his efforts and sponsored him, making the money he’s raised the highest by an individual in the history of the event.”

Rachel Overfield, CEO of Compton Care, said: “We’re delighted that Gary chose to support us with his Wolverhampton to Aberdovey bike ride, and we are very grateful for his continued support of Compton Care.

"Gary’s dedication to both raising funds for us and raising awareness of the vital services we provide throughout the local community is recognised and appreciated by all of us across the charity.