Firefighters tackle blaze at Wolverhampton factory

Landport Road. Photo: Google

Six engines and a brigade response vehicle attended the fire on Monday at around 7am on Landport Road.

The incident involved a fire in an external electrical supply box connected to a factory building.

A statement from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus initially gained access to the building.

"One of our hydraulic platforms was brought into use to access the supply box and a drone unit used to monitor the progress of the fire.

"Once the fire had been extinguished, our hydraulic platform was used to remove roof panels from the building and identify the extent of the fire damage, which had spread to some refrigeration equipment.