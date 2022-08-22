Call for Government to 'understand the hardship' faced by criminal barristers amid move to all-out strike action

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Around eight in 10 members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted for the action to begin on September 5 due to a dispute over jobs and pay.

Ministers have called the escalation "wholly unjustified" considering criminal barristers will receive a 15 per cent fee rise from the end of next month.

However this increase – meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year – has been criticised for not being made immediately and only applying to new cases.

It means the boost in fees will not affect the sizeable backlog of cases, caused by the pandemic, waiting to be cleared in courtrooms across the country.

Criminal barrister Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe, speaking to Sky News outside of Wolverhampton Crown Court, said: "The proof is in the numbers, that's what I believed was going to be the case (the all-out strike) and it shows we all feel the same – most of us do. The 15 per cent (offered by the Government) will turn into £7,000 which the Government say will be in our pockets, but that simply is not the truth.

"Over the past 16 years, there has been 28 per cent cut in income so the 15 per cent simply does not come near and it's not something will be in our hands any time soon.

"What you have to consider is that we're self-employed individuals – I have come to Wolverhampton today, which is not my home court. I pay my expense in getting here up front – nobody is helping me out with that.

"Now if you're going around the country as people from my chambers do, and people from many other chambers will do, you have to bear those costs up front. You have to do all the preparatory work that simply is not covered by the fees that you ultimately get at the end of proceedings.

"So the Government needs to understand the hardship that criminal barristers, like myself, like those who have been here before me, and like those who might chose to follow, are facing."

The barrister, when asked about the delays in court cases caused by the strike and its effect on cases such as for sexual offences crimes, said: "It takes around 1,500 days from a complaint made in a rape case to come to the end of (the case, so that means it's over four months before a complainant might see justice. During that four year period, they may have entered court three or four times to be told there's no counsel to either prosecute or defend the case, there is not court time or there's not a judge.

"These are all direct consequences of the depletion of legal aid and that's what we're fighting to remedy and that's why we have approached the Government in the way that we have done and we've set out the numbers that we have done which are reasonable, justified, proportionate and entirely necessary."

Meanwhile the CBA has called for a 25 per cent increase, with vice-chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow QC calling it a "last-resort action".

"The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases, which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the Government only £1.1 million per month," she told the BBC.

"Currently, it's costing much more for the courts to sit empty."

According to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Data released under freedom of information laws show that during the first 19 days of industrial action - between June 27 and August 5 - there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

Justice Minister Sarah Dines said: "This is an irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

"The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers' fees by 15%, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year."