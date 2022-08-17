Notification Settings

Police seek woman after boy is hit by car, suffers broken leg and fractured eye socket

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Police want to identify this woman after a boy was hit by a car and suffered a fractured eye socket and broken leg, with the driver failing to provide any details.

The woman was seen running along the road after parking her car. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police has issued CCTV footage of the driver, who stopped a short distance away from where the collision happened on Bridgnorth Road in Wolverhampton on May 30.

A seven-year-old boy was left with a fractured eye socket, a broken leg and bruising to his face after the collision.

The force said the female driver got out of the car, but failed to give any details and her registration plate was not captured on CCTV.

The incident happened on Bridgnorth Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing to identify the driver of a car after a boy was hit in Wolverhampton.

"The collision happened on Bridgnorth Road at 9pm on May 30, where a boy, aged seven, was injured.

"If you recognise her, or have dash cam footage, contact us via Live Chat quoting 3864-300522.

"The driver of the car stopped just up the road from the collision.

"She got out the car but failed to give any details and her registration plate was not captured on any CCTV.

"The boy suffered a fractured eye socket, a broken leg and bruising to his face."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

