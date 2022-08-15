Perton dance academy looking for sponsor to help youngsters achieve international dreams

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 11/08/2022 GKDA have returned to dance/competitions/performances the prices for everything have sky rocketed as you can imagine. We are hoping to find a company to sponsor our performance team, who are performing locally as well as internationally next year with a performance in Paris! Pictured centre is Hermione Morgan age 6 with fellow dancers....

The dance academy, based at Perton Primary Academy, has won a clutch of awards over the years and Georgina is determined to keep entering her dances despite the rising cost of travel and uniforms.

Next year the Perton dancers could be representing Britain in an international dance event in Paris.

Georgina said: "We have returned to dance, competitions and performances but the prices for everything have sky rocketed as you can imagine.

"We are hoping to find a company to sponsor our performance team, who are performing locally as well as internationally next year with a performance in Paris."

She added: "At GKDA we strive to make each and every student enjoy their journey in the performing arts whether that's as a hobby, to keep fit or en route to a professional career."