Black Country Ales chief executive Angus McMeeking

The conpany now has 47 pubs across the Midlands and has bucked the trend of pubs closing after the pandemic.

Regional director Anthony Walker said: "We are a company devoted to restoring traditional real ale pubs within their communities.

"Over the last year we have been pleased to purchase four new pubs, the latest of which, The Orange Tree in Hereford, is due to open in September."

He added: "We are seeking new licensees to take up the management of pubs in several areas."

Prospective pub managers are being invited to the Jewellers Arms, Hockley, Birmingham on Sunday, August 21 and the Black Country Arms, Walsall on Sunday, September 18 both between 11am and 4pm.

Mr Walker added: "We are holding two recruitment days, where you can come along and meet us, see two of our lovely inns, The Jewellers’ Arms in Hockley and The Black Country Arms in Walsall and chat to current licensees about what life is like in the BCA team."

Black Country Ales bought its first pub in 1992 and first began brewing beer after buying the Old Bull's Head in Gornal which had historically brewed its own beer.

BCA chief executive Angus McMeeking said: "We love running pubs but there had never been any plan to brew our own beer until this great find. It took a few years to set up and we have had a lot of mistakes to learn from too but in 2004 beer started flowing again from the Gornal brewery.