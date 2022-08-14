West Midlands firefighters take nearly 1,000 calls in 24 hours during second summer heatwave

On Saturday night, the fire service said its control room, which also covers Staffordshire, had taken nearly 1,000 calls in a 24-hour period and crews had been sent to more than 250 incidents since Friday evening.

Posting on Twitter, West Midlands Fire service said: "Our @SWMFireControl team, which covers @WestMidsFire and @StaffsFire has taken nearly 1000 calls over the last 24 hours and has managed resources, fire crews and officers while mobilising to over 250 incidents since yesterday evening.

"While many of these incidents have been related to outdoor fires, thanks to effective planning, we've still continued to respond to other incidents such as RTC's, house fires and others as normal. But you can help!

"We'd like to ask the public to continue to support us, and other emergency services, by avoiding having bonfires or BBQs in gardens and public spaces and only dialling 999 when there's a genuine emergency.

"If you do have a fire or other emergency, don't hesitate to dial 999.

"We'd like to thank our @SWMFireControl team and firefighters across the service for their hard work during a very busy time.