Famous Wolverhampton actress to narrate virtual tour through time

Frances Barber

Frances Barber, who was born in the city, will be be the voice behind the augmented reality trail which explores Wolverhampton's role in the textile and fashion glamour industries.

The activities will be centred around Central Library, Snow Hill and on the streets of Wolverhampton this weekend. For those who want to experience the augmented reality tour, all they will need is access to a mobile device.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing said: "We are incredibly excited to be one of only 15 locations in the UK to be part of the StoryTrails tour.

"There will be a range of fantastic and free experiences to enjoy in and around Central Library this weekend."

StoryTrails is a part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK and features digital experiences that invite residents to experience Wolverhampton in a completely new way through virtual reality.

Professor James Bennett, director of StoryFutures and Story Tails, said: "This is about getting people excited about where they live – helping them connect with stories of their town and cities from the past and present through a new lens.

"New technologies like augmented and virtual reality can help build these connections and re-ignite people's passion for the past."

The trail was created through using film from BBC, British Film Institute and local archives to give an insight into the past life of the city.

Grace and Sian Macfarlane, who created the trial, are two of 50 people around the UK selected to take part in the development of StoryTrails.

They said: "It's taken months of work to get to this point and we can't believe we finally get to share it with everyone.

"We've unearthed incredible stories of powerful local characters that deserve to be told."

And Ms Barber isn't the only famous figure involved with this project as David Olusoga from BBC's A House Through Time also narrates a augmented reality experience.

Visitors will be able to explore Beatlemania and the flares and haircuts of the swinging 60's, to dancing to the end of the millennium in crop-tops and trainers.