'Serious hazard!' Temporary repairs finally carried out on pothole-plagued road

Vehicles travel on a poor road surface, at Stourbridge Road, near Wombourne, Wolverhampton

Stourbridge Road, near Withymere Lane, just south of the Miller and Carter steakhouse in Penn, Wolverhampton, was left in a crumbling state for a number of months.

Potholes on the road were described as a serious hazard, with many drivers avoiding the inside lane altogether due to the poor condition of the surface and fear of damage being caused to vehicles.

The road is the main route for those driving on the A449 between Wolverhampton and Wombourne and on to Stourbridge.

Patchwork on the road has since been carried out with more work set to take place in the coming weeks.

These repairs are considered temporary, and full repairs are planned for 2023.

Councillor for Penn ward Paul Singh described the road as a hazard back in May and said people were avoiding the potholes by swerving across lanes.

David Williams, who is Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "This year we have invested an additional £15.5 million in road repairs so we expect to repair around 44,000 road and pothole defects during 2022/23.

"We have carried out some temporary repairs in this part of the A449 and officers are inspecting the carriageway every month.