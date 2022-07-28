Free shuttle bus and cycle parking made available for when Wolverhampton hosts Commonwealth Games event

The course will mean road closures and diversion around Wolverhampton

The Cycling Time Trial will start and finish in West Park on August 4 with the contenders making their way around the city as they vie for a gold medal.

But it will mean a number of temporary road and car park closures will be put in place, with chiefs warning residents to plan ahead if they need to travel.

However there will be a free shuttle service running from the city's racecourse to Wulfruna Street, operating at 15 minute intervals from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

It has been arranged to residents can park outside the city and make their way in via the park and ride bus in a bid to minimise the disruption felt.

Cyclists can also access 250 secure cycle parking spaces at School Street car park, which will be open from 9.30am to 5pm on the day of the race. It will cater for all bikes, including accessible or large cycles as well as helmets.

Cycle racks will be enclosed and stewards will provide uninterrupted supervision of cycles. Users will be presented with a wristband and all bikes must be removed prior to closure of the cycle park.

Closures will be in place along the entirety of the time trial route from 5am to 6pm on August 4 and some adjoining streets may also have restrictions in place, or be affected by nearby road closures.

Parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on August 3 until 6pm a day later and during this time people will not be able to park their vehicle on the roads, with any vehicle parked on the course being towed to ensure the safety of the athletes.

Cars parked on the course will receive a leaflet, making sure information about parking restrictions and towing is known before the event takes place.

And some city centre car parks will also be closed between 5am and 6pm on race day. These are: Wulfrun Centre, School Street, (Old) Market, Peel Street, Fold Street, House of Fraser, Birch Street, Clarence Street, Mander Centre and Bell Street.

Meanwhile anyone who couldn't get tickets to the event can watch the action for free at Old Market Square from 9.30am to 6pm as cyclists pass by, or they can watch it on the big screen.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “The Commonwealth Games cycling Time Trial is getting ever closer. It will be an amazing event for our city, but we do appreciate it will have a significant impact on journey plans and we are urging people to plan ahead for their journeys on the day.

“The great news is that we can offer residents some alternative transport options. The free park and ride service will be running throughout the day, from 7.30am to 7.30pm to help people get into the city. In addition, it’s great to see the option of increased free cycle parking for anyone who would like to use their bike.