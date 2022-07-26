Fantastic opportunity for young athletes at Games

The young athletes will play a full part in the Commonwealth Games as kit carriers

The young athletes from Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club have been chosen to act as kit carriers during the athletics at Alexander Stadium during the Commonwealth Games.

It means that the 18 youngsters, who will have four chaperones with them, will be carrying the kit for the likes of Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Shelley Fraser-Pryce when they are competing at the Games.

Club member David Perkins spoke about the great opportunity the youngsters had and referenced a current world athletics star who carried kit in the 2012 Olympics.

He said: "18 young athletes from Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics club have got a fantastic opportunity to participate at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"They have been chosen to carry the kits of some of the fastest men and women in the Commonwealth.

"Dina Asher Smith was a kit carrier for the 2012 Olympics and always says what a great opportunity it was and now she's one of the fastest women in the world.