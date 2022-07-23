Inspirational people from across the generations to carry Queen's Baton in Wolverhampton

Keisha Riley, Megan Baynham and Noah Bailey-Moloney have all been nominated to carry the Queen’s Baton to recognise their remarkable achievements.

Keisha Riley, Megan Baynham, Noah Bailey-Moloney and Dr Paul Darke have all been nominated to carry the Queen’s Baton in Wolverhampton on Sunday, July 24, ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games.

All four baton-bearers have made an impact in the community and been nominated for the work they do or the bravery they have shown.

Keisha is committed to making sure the voices of young people are heard and is determined to give back to her local community.

She volunteers at the city-based Strive, which provides young people with activities during school holidays, and attends a Saturday school to teach young people about black history.

The 15-year-old has also completed peer mentor training and volunteered at HeadStart Wolverhampton to provide young people with support.

She said: “It’s a great opportunity, rare experience and a memorable moment.

"I can’t wait to be a part of this great festival, which brings so many together.”

Megan is extremely passionate about improving the lives of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families in Wolverhampton.

The 21-year-old is an active member of HY5! Youth Forum and the Culture of Inclusion Project, representing the voices and opinions of other young people, shining a light on important things and working with others to drive change where it matters most.

She said: "Being picked to be a baton-bearer is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I feel so privileged to do and will always be grateful for the nomination."

Noah was only nine when he faced a battle to walk again after medics discovered a cancerous tumour fused to his spine.

The 15-year-old spent his 10th birthday in hospital before travelling to America for proton treatment, leaving him away from his family and five siblings for more than eight weeks.

Noah, a member of 1st Bilston Scouts, received the Pride of Bilston award for his bravery and inspiration to others and has received the Chief Scout Personal Award in recognition of his courage for his medical treatment and ongoing issues.

He said: “I feel very proud to have been given the opportunity to represent those who can often be misrepresented or overlooked in everyday life.”

Dr Paul Darke was described as ‘an inspiration in the West Midlands’ in his Batonbearer nomination, made by his son Walker.

Dr Paul Darke, a wheelchair user since birth, has developed and delivered a number of projects across Wolverhampton on disability, health, heritage, history, theatre, cinema and sculpture.

His much-loved Wolves in Wolves sculpture trail across the city was the largest public art exhibition in Wolverhampton, attracting many visitors and raising £50,000 for a number of local charities.

The 60-year-old has also worked to transform sports and fitness in the disabled community. He created Flourish2BU, a volunteer-led project helping disabled people to get more fit and improve their health and well-being.

He said: ‘It is an honour to be a baton-bearer, especially having been nominated by my son who is himself volunteering at the Games.

"I look forward to being pushed along the course by my wife Councillor Claire Darke."

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “Keisha, Megan and Noah all strive to do the very best they can for other young people, often while dealing with huge challenges in their own lives.

"I take my hat off to them for everything they have done, and I hope they enjoy the day.

“Many congratulations to Paul who works extremely hard for disabled people across our region and was the brains behind the fantastic Wolves in Wolves sculpture trail.