Policeman who tripped Wolves fan in viral video cleared of wrongdoing

No penalty: The police officer is back for the start of the season

The six second clip of the officer walking behind the fan and kicking his leg after the Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers game went viral, being shared across the world by outraged football fans.

West Midlands Police removed the veteran football liaison officer from frontline duties as bosses carried out an internal investigation.

However, West Midlands Police has now confirmed its disciplinary procedure had been completed and found the officer had "acted in a proportionate way".

Tut tut tut pic.twitter.com/F0Qw1NXEMW — Tom Page (@Tompage_49) February 10, 2022

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The officer involved in an incident at the Wolves v Arsenal fixture on February 10 has been dealt with via internal conduct procedures, with some reflection on his actions, but will not face any further action.

"Following an investigation, which reviewed body worn video footage of the entire incident, it has been concluded that the officer acted in a proportionate way while dealing with particularly challenging circumstances.

"The clip circulated on social media, which showed six seconds of footage, is not representative of the full event."

Arsenal fan Tom Page posted the video on Twitter the day after the match and his tweet, which simply had "tut tut tut" above the video, alone was viewed over 518,000 times.

He told the Express & Star he was "in the right place at the time" and demanded West Midlands Police explain why "this was allowed to happen."

West Midlands Police explained the events which led up to the trip in a statement.

The spokesman added: "Officers had tried to engage with a group of fans suspected of being involved in antagonising other fans and there were concerns for risks of disorder.