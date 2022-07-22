Bleed kit installed on Wolverhampton estate to save lives after fatal stabbing

L-R: Amie Merry, Chief Officer, Andrew Slater, secretary, and Councillor Adam Collinge

It has been installed at the housing office on Ryefield, Pendeford, in the box containing the community defibrillator which was installed in 2019.

Dovecotes Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) board made the move in a bid to help prevent further loss of life in the area.

Zane Smart, aged 15, died on May 27 after being stabbed nearby. A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied murder.

Amie Merry, chief officer from Dovecotes TMO, said: "We are a local organisation managed by local people. Keeping our community safe is really important to us and in addition to the community defibrillator we installed in 2019 we have now purchased a bleed control kit that can be accessed 24/7.

"Sadly, in recent months a young man was fatally stabbed and died at Dovecotes, we want to do everything we can to prevent any further loss of life that why a bleed kit that can afford a person with precious time is so important."

Councillor Adam Collinge, who represents Oxley, said: "It's absolutely great to see Dovecote TMO provide this in addition to the defibrillator installed a few years ago. They are vital bids of kit that can save lives.

"We have unfortunately seen the tragic incident in Pendeford recently, but people can become injured at any time and the key is being able to buy enough time for medical professionals to arrive.

"You always hope these bits of kits don't need to be used, but if it does it's there and it's based at a site centrally located on the Dovecotes estate."