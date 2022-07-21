Choir delighted about opportunity to perform at Games

Anthem Voices will be part of the opening ceremony, singing with Duran Duran. Photo: MAYE:Photography

Anthem Voices from Wolverhampton has been selected to participate alongside 14 other choirs as part of the opening ceremony of the Games, performing with Duran Duran during the event.

The choir, which is made up of members from Wolverhampton and across the city and surrounding area, are now putting in final rehearsals ahead of their performance on Thursday, July 28 at Alexander Stadium.

BBC Radio WM presenter Elise Evans works as musical director for Anthem Voices and said the choir had put in an application to take part and were both shocked and delighted to find out they'd been selected.

Elise Evans said she was so proud of her choir for getting such a great opportunity

She said: "It was around April time that we found out after having put in the application about who we were, what we were about and how we could represent Birmingham and the wider West Midlands Region.

"To be honest, we were ecstatic to find out. They work so hard and it was a real moment of pride for me, but I also know it will be a special experience for the whole choir, singing backing for Duran Duran.

"We are in the thick of rehearsals at the moment, with the choir working crazy hours and balancing normal jobs with rehearsals, but even when the weather has been baking, they've carried on and been so professional."

Elise said she would be involved in the opening ceremony as the stadium announcer, so wouldn't be on stage with the choir, but said she would be watching with a lot of pride.

She said: "I will get to see firsthand how they get on and I'll just be beaming from my seat.

"I've already had a sneak peek of the rehearsals and know what it will sound like, but seeing 30 members of my choir up there singing their hearts out is going to be really special.