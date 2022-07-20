Bully surprised, but proud, to be named as baton-bearer

Steve Bull will have the honour of carrying the Queen's Relay baton when it comes to Wolverhampton on Sunday

Wolves great Steve Bull will be one of the city’s baton-bearers for the relay on Sunday in recognition of his outstanding contribution and ongoing commitment to sport.

Celebrated for scoring a record 250 league goals and netting more than 300 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers over 13 seasons, Steve also played for England before coaching and working tirelessly for charity with the Steve Bull Foundation.

Known by his fans as 'Bully' for his club loyalty, rapport with supporters and passion for the game, Steve received an MBE for services to Association Football in December 2000.

He said: “I didn’t believe my wife when she told me that I’d been chosen to be a Batonbearer at first.

"I’m surprised and extremely honoured to be able to participate in this momentous experience, especially in Wolverhampton, the city that means so much to me."

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “As a city, we are incredibly proud of Steve for his outstanding contribution to football and sport, both in the city and beyond.

“Steve is a much-loved inspiration and that is what the Commonwealth Games are all about. So come out and support Steve and our other incredible Batonbearers as they make their way around the city this Sunday.”

The relay in Wolverhampton will begin at 8am in East Park with a parachute drop by The Wings Parachute Team.

It will then be taken on a road relay tour of the city, stopping off at a number of key locations including WV Active Aldersley before finishing with celebrations in Queen Square.