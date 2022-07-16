Notification Settings

NHS workers offered free tickets to popular music and arts festival in Wolverhampton

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

NHS workers across the West Midlands will be able to attend a major music and arts festival after organisers donated 1,000 tickets for them to attend.

The MADE festival returns to Wolverhampton in July
MADE Festival, which will be held in Wolverhampton on July 30, has teamed up with Sheffield-based organisation Tickets for Good to make the offer.

Organisers have made the move to help remove any financial barriers that might have prevented them from attending the festival at Dunstall Park.

MADE Festival director Pete Jordan said: "We are really pleased to be working with Tickets For Good to provide free tickets for NHS workers this year.

"I hope that all the tickets are taken up and if Tickets For Good have demand for more then we’ll try and find a way to give them more. The festival industry owes NHS workers a great deal for their hard work and dedication in getting us through the pandemic. I want to make sure that they are aware of this offer, and how to take advantage of it.

"We look forward to welcoming some real heroes to Dunstall Park on July 30."

The line-up includes performances from AJ Tracey, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Andy C, Eats Everything, Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, Bru-C, Shy FX, Kings Of The Rollers, TQD, Prospa, Jaguar, A1 x J1 and many more.

Tickets For Good founder Steve Rimmer said: "We were delighted to partner with MADE, allowing NHS workers to access this amazing event. Our recent Impact Award from TheTicketingBusiness would not be possible without quality events partnering with in this way. Big thanks to all at MADE for making this possible."

Tickets for MADE Festival are free to NHS workers who register. The only cost is a small booking fee from Tickets For Good to cover overheads. NHS workers are invited to apply at ticketsforgood.org/nhs/.

