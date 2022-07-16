Notification Settings

Consultation event to be held over Wolverhampton health and wellbeing centre plan

By Thomas Parkes

A consultation event has been launched to gauge the public's opinion for a new health and wellbeing centre on a former training site in Wolverhampton.

The former Oxley Day Training Centre (centre of photo)
Plans for the former Oxley Day Training Centre are at an early stage but have been put forward alongside new homes by Wolverhampton Council chiefs.

And now ow the authority is calling on people to have their say at a workshop outside the Probert Road Surgery, between 3.30pm and 6pm, on July 23.

A feasibility study for the scheme on the vacant, Council-owned Probert Road site has been undertaken with a view to an outline planning application being submitted later this year following further talks and a public consultation.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Assets and Housing, said: “This is an ambitious proposal that makes use of a brownfield site that is no longer in use.

“It will provide invaluable health & wellbeing services for the local community and will also help deliver more and better homes in Oxley.

“We want residents to really get involved in the design process and have their say - and I would urge them to get along to the community event on July 23.”

The xouncil has been working closely with the NHS Black Country & West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (now NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board), Oxley Stafford and Probert Road GP surgeries, and the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to develop a clinical service model.

This will provide improved Council health and family services with integrated general medical services, more integrated working between primary care, community services, social care and secondary care providers, accommodation for local GP practices, a base for district nursing teams and a clinical bookable suite to support local delivery of ‘out of hospital’ services.

The residential accommodation proposal will include an opportunity for key worker housing and affordable living. The proposal allows for a mix of up to 34 housing units across the site with a view to partnering with a Housing Association that can support the new Government Self & Custom Build initiative.

Anyone who requires any further information about the community workshop should email oxleyconsultation@acercomms.co.uk or call 01952 221281.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

