No-one claims Wolverhampton £7.4m Lotto prize as 30-day deadline approaches

Wolves legend Steve Bull with Andy Cater, of the National Lottery

Monday is the crucial 30-day deadline for anyone who is not in physical possession of the winning ticket, but who believe it could be them.

The missing holder of the winning ticket worth £7,440,150 bought it somewhere in the city picking all six main numbers in the draw on June 18. The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 21.

National Lottery senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter joined forces with Wolves legend Steve Bull to appeal for shoppers to dig out and check tickets bought in the run up to the draw.

Mr Carter said: “Monday July 18 at 5pm is a key milestone for this incredible Lotto jackpot unclaimed prize. Although there are 180 days for the winner to come forward with the winning ticket, during the first 30 days after the draw it’s still possible to make a claim in writing to Camelot if the ticket has been lost, destroyed or even eaten by the dog.

“There’s no need to panic if you haven’t got your ticket to hand, but you need to act fast and write to us before next Monday.”

“When this lucky winner does come forward to claim their prize we’re ready – we have the champagne on ice and our player services team are on standby.

"They have great expertise in helping winners embrace life-changing wins and making sure that they are able to start to enjoy their new found wealth as quickly as possible. They will be on hand every step of the way to guide the winner through the winning experience.”

National Lottery operator Camelot has discretion to pay prizes in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen tickets only if the player has submitted a claim in writing within 30 days of the relevant draw. If the player can provide sufficient evidence, Camelot will investigate and consider the validity of the claim.

Bosses will then determine at its discretion whether the claim is valid and is able to pay the prize 180 days after the draw.

The lucky winner has until 5pm on Monday to contact Camelot without the ticket.