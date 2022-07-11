'Unsafe' building behind Wolverhampton nightclub to be demolished and rebuilt

Boss Michael Ansell says it will be business as usual at his nightclub

Bosses have submitted plans to demolish and rebuild part of a 925 sq m property behind Planet Nightclub in Wolverhampton.

It comes after a section of the building on Thornley Street – which has been unoccupied for more than two decades – was deemed to be in "dangerous condition".

The Planet is set to carry on trading as usual during the work.

Club boss Michael Ansell said: "It's a building that has been unoccupied since I've been here. It's in need of repair and the situation is that it needs bringing down before it falls down.

"I know the owner wants to move on it quite quickly. The idea is to bring it down to make it safe then rebuild the frontage. The club will be carrying on as normal."

The state of the building was outlined in letter from architectural and engineering consultants to owner Mr S Gill.

It says the two-storey property was suffering from "severe movement to the parapet wall" caused by the failure of the roof structure.

The letter says: "It is my considered opinion that the external wall to the property is in a dangerous condition and demolition should be carried out without delay.

"The minimum requirement would be to remove the wall down to the first floor level together with the existing roof structure.

"The lower section could be kept, and a new roof could be fitted over this to provide a single storey structure if total rebuilding works are not undertaken."

A design and access statement submitted with the scheme says: "The works are due to a dangerous structure notice requiring the part rebuilding of the first floor to match the original construction."

Earlier this year planning chiefs at Wolverhampton Council granted permission for a scheme to demolish Westbury House, the former YMCA building next to The Planet.