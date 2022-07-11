City school scoop pioneering mental health award

Pupils from Bantock Primary School join Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, and Headteacher Harvey Sarai to celebrate receiving the School Mental Health Award from Minds Ahead and the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

Bantock Primary school from Wolverhampton has received the School Mental Health Award from Minds Ahead and the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

The school has a holistic approach to boosting the wellbeing of pupils, staff and parents which includes nurture groups, counselling and well-being, parent ambassadors.

It has also worked with agencies including Wolverhampton Council’s education psychologists and the Wolverhampton Outreach Service to develop strategies and initiatives to enhance the mental health of all.

The school has joined a range of mental health communities and has also shared its practice with other schools through case studies.

Headteacher Harvey Sarai said: “Bantock Primary has a unique school context, which translates into unique challenges requiring creative solutions. We are a school that thrives on research outcomes and are excited when an aspect that is implemented leads to desirable outcomes.

“Through research, auditing, reflection and evaluation, this Gold Mental Health Award acknowledges and recognises that our provision and practice is equipping and adding value to every young person that attends Bantock Primary School.”

Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for education, Skills and Work, said: “It is essential that promoting good mental health and wellbeing is a priority across our schools, both for children and staff. I am very proud of the work of Bantock Primary School, and this award recognises how much it values wellbeing and having a happy school.”

Doctor Steve Burton, Interim Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “Achieving this award is not just recognition of a whole-school approach to mental health, it’s a recognition of the school’s commitment to improving the life chances of children and engaging with the wider community including staff and parents and carers.

“We’re truly proud to have worked with Bantock Primary in this vital work and look forward to further collaboration.”