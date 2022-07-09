Cody following in footsteps of father Owl Man

Owl man Karl Perry, with son Cody, who has started to run his own display shows despite his young age. They are pictured with Fidget the Eurasian kestrel and Archie the Indian eagle owl

Karl Perry from Oxley in Wolverhampton has been putting on bird shows since 2013, showing people of all ages a range of birds from owls to hawks to kestrels.

He has now been joined on shows by his eight-year-old show Cody, who he said had been learning from him since January after they had sat down to watch the film "Kes" featuring David Bradley.

Mr Perry said the movie had been a great inspiration to Cody and had led him to start training his own birds.

He said: "We watched the film and Cody got hooked on the kestrel and said that what David Bradley had done in that film as Billy Casper was brilliant and he loved it.

"It just hit him and kept on at me about how he wanted to get his own kestrel, so I bought him one and, since then, he has also got a tawny owl and a barn owl.

"They are his responsibility and he looks after them and feeds them and I'm not even allowed to go near the kestrel now once I'd helped teach Cody how to train the bird."

Mr Perry said Cody had been taking part in his shows and helping out, with the aim of doing his own shows next year, and said it had been a real boost to Cody's confidence, particularly at school.

He said: "His teachers at Manor Primary School in Bilston know all about this and they've told me how he's gone from being a very shy and quiet boy to talking out loud about his birds.

"He's even got a girl in his class to help him out as a volunteer and they've been really happy to see how much he's developed through doing this.