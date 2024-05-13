Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Beacon Centre’s Family Fun Colour Run fundraiser, featuring almost 250 runners, took place at Wolverhampton’s East Park on Sunday in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind charity.

They were coated in coloured powder as they traversed the course - and it was all for a good cause.

Our photographer Jamie Ricketts was on hand to capture all the colourful moments, and we've collated his photos below. Can you spot yourself or a loved one?

01 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

02 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

03 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

04 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

05 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

06 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

07 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

08 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

09 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

10 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

11 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

12 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

13 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

14 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

15 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

16 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

17 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

18 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

19 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

20 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

21 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

22 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

23 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

24 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

25 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

26 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..

27 - Beacon Family Fun Colour Fun 2024..