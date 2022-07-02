Age UK launch Daytime Dance Club to transport people back to the music of their youth

Age UK Wolverhampton, put on a Daytime Dance Club at West End Club, Wolverhampton

Leaders of Age UK Wolverhampton have just launched a new Daytime Dance Club for older people to enjoy the music of their generation.

The first session took place on Thursday at The West End Club, in Wolverhampton, from 1pm to 4pm and has been hailed a success by the charity's chief executive.

Mark Guest, chief executive of Age UK Wolverhampton, said this was something he had wanted to offer for years, but was unfortunately delayed with the onset of Covid.

Now, older people living in-and-around the area have been able to come together to enjoy the music of the 50s, 60s and 70s, to keep active and relive their youth.

Mark said: "Music really brings people together and the older generation really led that in the 50s. Dancing is also a great way to keep people active."

"We want to make this a regular thing, so we are already committed to the next one in July. Based on what's happening today it's going to be a monthly thing."

Approximately 50 people came together yesterday which was 'far better' than the charity imagined for its first event, which proves that this is something people are very keen on, Mark added.

Not only is it a chance for older people to listen to music and dance, but it also establishes a strong social connection with other residents in the community.

The team are now looking at how they can develop this, with the potential of having an annual Christmas party and setting up clubs in other areas in the city.

Mark said that the focus will always be on older people, but he supports the idea of intergenerational work to "create bridges and connections" between age groups.

To find out more about the sessions visit ageuk.org.uk/wolverhampton/.