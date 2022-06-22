City holding session to help residents and businesses get set for games

Councillor Steve Evans said the session would be useful for people to find out more about the effects of the Time Trial on the city

Wolverhampton residents and business have been invited to attend an information session to find out more about the Commonwealth Games coming to the city, with the Cycling Time Trail taking place on Thursday, August 4 and starting and finishing in West Park.

With less than two months until the start of the Games, residents and local businesses are encouraged to attend the drop-in session to find out how to get involved and how they may be affected.

The Get Set drop-in session will take place in the atrium of the Civic Centre in Wolverhampton on Thursday, July 7 from 3pm to 6pm.

At the session, they’ll be able to find out more information on the full route and road closures on race day, information on waste collections and parking permits and where people can watch the action from for free.

Other information will detail the city centre activities including the Festival Site on Market Square, the Queen’s Baton Relay event and the city's cultural programme.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change, said: “With six weeks to go until the Commonwealth Games Cycling Time Trial arrives in Wolverhampton, it’s important that residents and businesses along the route find out how they could potentially be impacted by the race.

“At the session, you will find out lots of important information such as road closures, waste collections and parking permits but also about all the exciting events we have planned in the lead up to the event and on the day.

“The Get Set engagement session is largely targeted at residents and businesses living or working near to where the event is taking place, so I would encourage people to attend one of the dates and find out how they can prepare for the Games this summer.”