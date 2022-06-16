Bridgnorth arts trail 'brilliant' success, says organiser

Ceramic artist Jean Jenkins

The Bridgnorth Open House Art Trail took place last weekend, with people travelling from all over the county and beyond to view the work on display.

Artists opened up their homes and welcomed visitors who followed the trail around the South Shropshire town, stopping off at each of the 25 points.

Jeweller Julia Foggin

The trail, which was within easy walking distance of the High Street, took place in some of the town's most historic buildings dating back to the 17th century.

There was a wide range of artwork on offer including jewellery, paintings, prints, sculptures, crochet, embroidery, photography and pottery.

Victoria Commander, from the open arts trail, said: "It was brilliant. We sold hundreds of tickets and the artists were so happy they could sell their work and chat to people buying their work.

"It was such a successful two days. The weather was wonderful too."

Artist Jessica Tallentire

"People were saying its lovely and we can see more of Bridgnorth that you don't usually see. The quality of the art was fantastic and it was the best we've ever had."

Artist Delny Fitrzyk with some of her work on display

Some of the artists involved in the train included Alan Murphy, of Bridgnorth Pottery, Phil Langstaff, Julia Foggin of Mist Jewellery, David Bannister and Annette Hughes.

The Bridgnorth Arts Society also took part in the event after the group appealed for new people to join earlier this year after they saw a rise in membership levels.