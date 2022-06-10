Best Foot Forward walk back on track to raise thousands for charities

Then Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Claire Darke taking part in the last Best Foot Forward event in 2019

Best Foot Forward, organised by the City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club, will be held at Aldersley stadium on June 25.

The event sees a pot of money collected via donations from companies which is then distributed to local charities based on how many laps people can walk around the stadium’s racetrack.

This year the Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group and the Rotary Charitable Trust will be joined by The Haven domestic violence charity as the main causes supported by the event.

Geoff Lowndes, heads of the club’s organising committee, said he was pleased that companies had once more agreed to support the event.

Each lap walked would raise £1 for charity, he said.

“We are pleased that, after this unwelcome pause, our patrons have once again readily provided the charity pot," he said.

"What we need now is for lots of laps to be covered at Aldersley."

It will be the eighth time the event has been held since it was launched in 2013, having raised £84,000 for the main charities.

In addition, a number of other groups and charities have taken the opportunity to use the event to raise their own funds.

" Over the years these groups have raised, and retained, £57,000 for their own needs, making a total of £141,000 being raised as a result of the staging of Best Foot Forward," Mr Lowndes added.

"Organisations wishing to take advantage of this ready-made opportunity can find full details on the event website."