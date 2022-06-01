Electric vehicle ownership up by 80 per cent in West Midlands and Staffordshire

Department for Transport data showed there were 16,420 of the vehicles at the end of last year – up 80 per cent from 9,077 recorded at the end of 2020.

It comes as the Government looks to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

On average an electric car will emit around one-third less carbon dioxide than an equivalent petrol or diesel car, Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign group, said.

Auto Trader said the recent surge is positive, but electric cars are still too expensive for many people to make the switch from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at the company, said the automotive industry has responded well to the Government's electric car drive.

Mr Plummer said: "Over the last year, we’ve seen significant strides in range capability, as well as a growing choice of makes, models and body types, right now there’s one new electric vehicle coming onto the market per week."

But he also stressed the need to further invest in charging ports, saying drivers must have confidence in being able to charge their cars to help make the transition from fossil fuels.

The Government hopes to install 300,000 public charging points by 2030, 18 times the number a decade previously.

There is also concern regarding the price of electric vehicles, which still represent a small share of the overall automotive market, Mr Plummer said.

"With the average electric vehicle costing around 30 per cent more than traditionally fuelled alternatives, they remain out of reach for all but the most affluent car buyer," he concluded.

In the West Midlands, there were 13,414 battery-electric vehicles at the end of last year – up from 7,455 at the end of 2020, an 80 per cent rise. It meant 5,959 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – more than eight times the 669 the year before.

Across Staffordshire, there were 3,006 battery-electric vehicles in Staffordshire at the end of last year – up from 1,622 at the end of 2020, an 85 per cent rise. Across the UK, the number of electric vehicles on the roads almost doubled, increasing by 94 per cent from 215,000 at the end of 2020 to 420,000 last year.