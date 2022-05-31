Biscuit donations help food bank users feel part of community

Julie Summers, Alvina Ali, and Keith Berridge show off some of the tins of biscuits given away at the food bank

The Secret Angels Food Bank in Park Village in Wolverhampton gave away more than 30 tins of M&S Limited Edition Platinum Jubilee Biscuits to all clients attending the Tuesday food bank.

Additionally, those attending were also treated to a cup of tea and a slice of cake from those people running the food bank, which was set up by charity Secret Angels to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Food bank coordinator Keith Berridge said it had been a way to help people feel part of the food bank and also part of the community and had been very well-received.

He said: "They absolutely loved it and were really pleased to participate in this event today and I think they felt really special as part of the extra things they received and it went down really well.

"It's fantastic to be able to give something back and get people involved in something they normally probably wouldn't be involved in in their own space, so it was just fantastic and terrific to help."

Mr Berridge said the tins, which were full of butter shortbread, were self-funded by members of the food bank and was something that the food bank might consider doing in the future for other special events.

He said: "It went down so well, so I think it has the potential to be something bigger in the future and something we can do.

"Being able to get everyone involved through making them a cup of tea and providing a slice of cake was a great experience and it would be nice to do it again."