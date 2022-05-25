Families set to descend on Wolverhampton's Tettenhall Pool this weekend

Tettenhall Pool has been filled up ready for opening this weekend

Crowds are expected to gather at the spot in Upper Green on Saturday as people seek to make the most of the weather turning warmer.

But people have been reminded to be respectful of people living in the village – and ensure they pick up any litter and keep noise low.

Councillor Sohail Khan, who represents Tettenhall Regis, said: "The weather is getting nicer now and people flock there from all around – families love it.

"It's been a difficult period for everyone due to Covid and it'll be good for people to go when it opens, but I would urge people to be a bit responsible.

"Be respectful if you use the pool itself, and if you use the green for a picnic be mindful about the litter. Of course we welcome it opening, it's one of the great things we have in the city and lots of people come down to see it.

"But please be mindful of residents who live close by and be respectful of people."

One person said on social media: "Cannot wait to visit the kids have missed this" whilst another added: "Great as long as everyone respects the area and disposes of their litter properly."

Testing is currently taking place ahead of the reopening – checking it is safe to do so – and people have been urged not to use the pool whilst the checks are taking place.

The popular pool reopened last year, after two years away due to Covid-19. It was permanently closed during that period due to fears over Covid-19 cases and people gathering.

MPs and councillors said the move was necessary due to fears people could flout lockdown rules and lead to a spike in cases at a time when the NHS was under considerable pressure.

Frustration was sparked due to the pool being closed for the majority of 2019, throughout the summer months, due to necessary repair work after a consultation was held on whether it should become an outdoor gym instead.