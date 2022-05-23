Woman rescued and taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Wolverhampton flat

Crews led a woman to safety from a third floor flat. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire crews were called to reports of the fire on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on Monday at 12.53am, with 17 firefighters on three appliances, and one brigade response vehicles, arriving at the scene three minutes after the call.

The fire, which is believed to have been started accidentally, was dealt with by crews using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

The woman was led to safety by crews, before first aid was given by fire service personnel. She was then taken to New Cross Hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service for further treatment.

The fire was reported as extinguished at around 1.49am, with all adjacent flats searched and all persons accounted for and the crews left the scene around 3.15am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Four crews were mobilised to reports of a fire in a third floor flat on Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton at 00:53 on 23 May.

"The incident, which involved a fire in the third floor flat of a three-storey terraced block, was dealt with by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reel jets.

"A woman who was on the third floor was led to safety by our crews using a 9-metre ladder. A specialist smoke hood was used to protect the casualty while the rescue took place.

"First aid was given by fire service personnel with the female casualty being handed over to West Midlands Ambulance crews, who also attended.

"The fire was extinguished by around 1:49 and a thorough search of all adjacent flats took place, with all persons being accounted for.

"Crews initially left the scene around 03:15 with a further revisit due to take place around 9am on 23 May."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.56am to reports of a flat fire on Tettenhall Road.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.