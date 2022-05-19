New social care centre opens in Wolverhampton

It was all cheers as the Resource Centre opened

Progress Care has opened the space which will help people learn new skills for daily living, gaining employment or developing new friendships.

It boasts a fully equipped kitchen, sensory room, computer and quiet rooms, and an open plan space to host group activities in Millfields Road.

Mr John Crabtree OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, was accompanied by founder and CEO Bal Dhanoa, managing director Claire Rogers and staff at the firm’s headquarters.

Mr Dhanoa, who founded the company 22 years ago, said: "Covid-19 has definitely had an impact on how care and specialist services have been delivered and, as we head back to a more normal life, we want to make sure we have the facilities and the people in place to help families in the Black Country.

"The Resource Centre will provide a hub for local children and young adults to come together and access skills and support that will help them live the most rewarding lives possible."

He added: "Our own approach is based on ensuring people, who may be coping with physical disabilities, learning difficulties or mental health issues, reach their full potential.

“This might be giving them access to specialist training, it might be hands-on support to overcome the barriers they face and, possibly most importantly, the belief that they can achieve whatever they want to.”

Progress has evolved from offering a small residential and fostering service in 2000 into one of the leading independent providers of specialist social care services in the Midlands.

The company, which employs 220 people, is committed to preventing family breakdowns by increasing resilience and reducing dependency, by blending a range of community-based services designed to support semi-independent and independent living.

This includes creating ‘home from home’ residential properties in Coventry, Derby, Rowley Regis, Walsall, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton.

Mr Crabtree OBE concluded: “I had the great pleasure to be invited to open the Resource Centre and to learn about the forward thinking and creative ideas being presented by Progress.