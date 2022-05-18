Notification Settings

Sisters take over Wolverhampton pub where they worked as barmaids

By Eleanor Lawson

Two sisters from Wolverhampton who used to work as barmaids at their local pub have returned to their old haunt to take over as managers.

Sisters Vikki Bromley and Hayley West, who used to work at the Gunmakers Arms in Bradmore have now taken the pub on as the management

35-year-old Vikki Bromley and 48-year-old Hayley West had worked behind the bar at the Gunmakers Arms in Bradmore in the past, but had moved on to different jobs.

When regulars started messaging them that the pub was up for sale and that they should take it over, they knew it was an opportunity they couldn't walk away from.

Vikki from Bradmore said: "My first job when I was 18 was as a barmaid at the Gunmakers as my sister already worked there and she got me the position.

"I was there for about 13 years. I never thought about running a pub until I was trained up as a relief manager.

"When the pub went up for sale, I had regulars messaging me to go for it.

"My sister went on to do office-based jobs after the pub, so she does the admin work and I do the bar and the cellar.

"We work together to get everything sorted and it's good to have that level of trust as co-managers and sisters."

The sisters hosted an open night at the pub on Saturday to celebrate this new stage of their lives, with a disco, DJ, and free buffet.

For more information on the Gunmakers Arms, go to gunmakersarmspub.co.uk/.

