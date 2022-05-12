Notification Settings

Wolverhampton Starbucks has been 'incredibly busy' since opening new store

By Thomas Parkes

A new Starbucks store in the heart of Wolverhampton city centre has been "incredibly busy" since opening earlier this week, retail chiefs have said.

Starbucks. Photo: Hortons
The well-known coffee chain agreed a lease with landlord Hortons' for the 3,000sq ft retail unit at the former Carphone Warehouse unit on Dudley Street.

It is located opposite McDonald's and Costa Coffee – down the road from where it was previously based at the Mander Centre, before it closed in 2019.

Richard Walker, from independent Birmingham-based property company Hortons, said: "It’s great news to see Starbucks taking this prime city centre unit, creating new jobs and welcoming the local community.

"There are ambitious regeneration plans for Wolverhampton city centre and it is those types of schemes that will attract retailers to the shopping areas. We have a number of other units in close proximity currently under offer to national operators, which is encouraging to see.

"We’re also excited to begin the refurbishment of the former Sports Direct site. As a four-storey property, it can easily be split to suit a wide range of uses. Our intention is to bring the property to market, so I encourage any interested parties to contact our offices."

The new store opened on May 7.

Councillor Chris Burden, who welcomed the return of Starbucks to the city, said: “It’s good to see someone who left the high street return to our high street – it shows business confidence is increasing in the city.”

Councillor Burden said he hoped it would be sign other vacant units would be taken on by businesses, and he said people may be disappointed it wasn’t an independent business, the company was providing “good quality jobs for local people.”

In August 2019, staff at the previous Starbucks store in the city posed an emotional message on social media announcing the shop was closing.

They said at the time: “We would like to let all our customers know we have some very sad news to share with you all unfortunately our store will be closing on Sunday, August 11.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say that we have loved each and every customer and we have welcomed your custom for all these years.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

