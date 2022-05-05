Good causes in Wolverhampton urged to apply for local community fund

The Local Community Fund is continuing to support local organisations

Over the past six years Co-op has supported 168 local causes in Wolverhampton and from May 3, local groups can apply for funding once more.

The fund is continuing to support local organisations involved in providing access to food, helping to improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people.

In addition to this, for the first time this year, causes that are working to protect local biodiversity or tackle climate change can also apply.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at the Co-op said: "Since the Local Community Fund began, we have raised an amazing £85m for grassroots causes, as a direct result from the support of our members.

"Also, by applying for the Local Community Fund, groups will join our online community centre, Co-operate, which can help them find additional resources, as well as further donations, making this not just a fund, but a partnership.

"Even if a funding application is not successful, the group will still be a part of a network of over 12,000 groups on Co-operate.

"And for the first time I’m so pleased to announce that we have extended the criteria to include causes that are particularly dedicated to helping tackle biodiversity and carbon reduction, from local community gardens to small scale renewable energy schemes."

Groups looking to deliver projects in any of the aforementioned areas are being encouraged to apply online for the fund, which, through the help of Co-op members, has raised over £85m for nearly 30,000 projects since it began in 2016.

When Co-op members buy selected Co-op products and services, 2p for every £1 spent is given to support national community organisation.