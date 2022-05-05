Golf club teams up with University for student classes

Students across the University have been taking part in an exclusive beginners’ course with a professional golf coach at Walsall Golf Club.

During the four-week course, students have learned the basic techniques of the golf swing to enable them to work their way successfully around a golf course.

Each session is split into two parts, with the initial part of the session focussing on developing a new skill and the second half taking that skill onto the course.

All students had different levels of golfing experience, some having only taken part as a hobby and others were first-timers.

Professional golf coach Daniel Higgs tailored the sessions to benefit all abilities and made time for one-to-one support to help each student develop and achieve different milestones.

Lee Hardwick, WLV Sport’s sports development officer at the University of Wolverhampton said: “Here at the University, we’re always looking for ways to expand our sporting offer for our students as well as supporting local clubs.

“With Walsall Golf Club right on our doorstep and students calling out for new activities – it made perfect sense to explore how we could work together to provide students with the opportunity to enhance their golf skills.

“It’s been a fantastic experience working with Dan, the students have enjoyed taking up a new sport and it’s been brilliant to see their confidence grow, and knowledge of golf develop as the weeks have progressed.”

Daniel Higgs, head PGA professional at Walsall Golf Club, said: “It has been a brilliant opportunity for the club to showcase our facilities to all the students at the University of Wolverhampton.

“Taking students onto the course really gives them a better sense of what golf is all about and how their skills can transfer to a different environment.

“It’s been a great experience bringing students together who play other sports and show them our wonderful game and what it has to offer."

Alex McLean who studies Sports Coaching Practice at the University said: "I have always wanted to play golf and thanks to WLV Sport and Walsall Golf Club, I have now had that opportunity.