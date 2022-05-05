Food bank aims to help and support people

Alvina Ali and Keith Berridge show off just a few of the items available for people to collect from the food bank

The food bank has been set up by Secret Angels, a charity working to tackle poverty and social exclusion through providing support to empower people to change their lives and their communities.

The charity has set up the food bank at the Park Village Education Centre in Low Hill, which will be open every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, having originally started out providing emergency food parcels.

It will offer a range of fresh fruit and vegetables and non-perishable goods for clients to select from, with more choice being available and an aim in place to reduce the amount of food waste where the items are distributed.

The new food bank will also provide a place for residents to meet and discuss opportunities and concerns in a warm and supportive environment and provide opportunities for volunteers to signpost people to additional targeted support and advice groups.

The service was officially opened on Tuesday, April 26 and Secret Angels leader Alvina Ali said it came at a time when many people couldn't afford to feed themselves and their families.

She said: "There are so many deserving people and families in the local area who have to choose between eating and heating.

"If we can provide some simple basics for them, we can support families out of poverty.

"We have seen new arrivals from Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East into the locality, as well as the local community who have also been significantly affected after Covid.

"The aim of the Foodbank is to reach out and promote community development for vulnerable families in this disadvantaged community.

"This new partnership with Feed The Pack, HIS Church Charity, Park Village Education Centre and Asian Music Radio is part of our wider strategy to continue to work with statutory, voluntary, community, faith and political groups across the spectrum as we are predicting a further upsurge in our food bank use.

"Everything we do is in pursuit of our objective 'Empowering Communities, Transforming Lives, Lives Matter'."