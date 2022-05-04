Martin Kemp to take to stage in Wolverhampton for show to boost footfall in the city

Martin Kemp

The celebrity will take to the decks for Enjoy Wolverhampton Live, in Queen Street, on June 11 among a host of other musical entertainment.

The gig – dubbed the "biggest free one day event" in the region – will feature a string of names including Kemp and Urban Cookie Collective.

Other stars for the event, featuring songs from across the 80s, 90s and 00s, include Baby D, Tina Cousins, Rozalla, Oceanic, Kelly Wilde, and Kym Mazelle.

And the event will also feature CBeebies stars Evie Pickerill and Joanna Adeyinka-Burford with daytime family entertainment running from 1pm to 4pm.

Earlier this year Ms Pickerill starred in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's panto Cinderella which more than 46,000 attending the prestigious venue.

The presenters will headline the daytime session as they complete in some "crazy challenges" to avoid getting a pie in the face during the family-fun show.

Face painters will be ready from 12pm to 4pm to coincide with the family entertainment, whilst the live music concert will be held from 6pm until 10pm.

The whole event is being organised by Enjoy Wolverhampton, the city's Business Improvement District (BID), to help increase footfall across the city.

They said: "This year we're proud to welcome on stage the Martin Kemp as our evening headline act. You'll know Martin for many different things - Some will know him as the bassist from the new wave band Spandau Ballet whilst Eastenders fans will remember him as the villain Steve Owen. He'll be bringing his popular 80's DJ set to the stage and what a show it will be!

"The packed evening line up will be filled by artists who's massivehits that will have you dancing all evening long. You might have forgotten the names, but the hit tunes will definitely have stayed with you throughout the years.

"We've got Danielle from Urban Cookie Collective who's dance favourite The Key The Secret remains a huge club classic. Diva Tina Cousins bringing her hits such as Pray whilst Rozalla will no doubt be belting out tracks such as Everybody's Free

"And we're absolutely thrilled to be looking forward to hearing Kym Mazelle singing Young Hearts Run Free amongst others."

Finally, Oceanic are back & bringing gate 90's with them! Widely regarded as the biggest selling dance record of 1991 (N.M.E. Magazine), Oceanic worldwide smash hit 'Insanity' is still found filling dance floors today. With 3 Top 30 singles and a Top 30 album, Oceanic were constantly our screens with multiple appearances on Hitman & Her & Top Of The Pops."