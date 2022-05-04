Firefighters fall silent to remember lives lost in line of duty

Fire crews fell silent across the West Midlands. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Crews in the region and across the country fell silent on station forecourts as they marked the annual Firefighters Memorial Day today.

This year, firefighting colleagues in Ukraine, where 33 have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, were also remembered.

Fire crews have fallen silent across the country. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

It is held annually on May 4 to remember those who have died on duty. More than 2,300 such deaths are recorded by the Firefighters' Memorial Trust.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack said: "This a huge moment of unity for us all as we come together to remember the courage and sacrifice of fallen firefighters.

"We must make sure the firefighters who died protecting their communities are remembered and honoured. As a union representing firefighters across the UK, we are proud to commemorate those have who come before us and to recognise their sacrifice and their contribution to the safety of people in our communities."

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters across the West Midlands (have) held a minute's silence to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

"It recognises the dedication and courage of firefighters who've been injured or made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. This year, we also remember our firefighting colleagues in Ukraine, where 33 have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict."