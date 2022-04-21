Referrals made in Midlands over child abuse and neglect average almost 13 a day, NSPCC figures show

NSPCC chiefs revealed a total of 4,574 referrals were made through their helpline in the area as they aimed to raise awareness of the harrowing issue.

And the most common cause for the concerns to be escalated was neglect – with 1,531 referrals being made for further investigation by the charity.

Meanwhile the helpline made 22,983 referrals to agencies across the UK last year which equates to an average of 63 children a day, the figures show.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: "In light of the recent tragic cases and the difficulties and increased risk faced by the younger generation over the past couple of years, it is important we ask if we have learnt the right lessons and challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.

"The upcoming Care Review in England and National Panel review of the circumstances behind recent child deaths, provide a golden opportunity to strengthen our system at all levels to ensure it is robust enough to prevent more tragedies from happening.

"As well as the Government playing a leading role, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right. That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority."

The NSPCC Helpline receives contacts from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child. The charity will refer these on to statutory agencies when serious enough to do so, whilst offering advice and assistance in all cases.

The figures were released as the children's charity ahead Childhood Day on June 10 – the charity's flagship day of fundraising and action that brings everyone in the UK together to protect children.

Chiefs are aiming to emphasise that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect, which includes people logging any concerns they have about a child and contacting the charity.

At the start of next month, the NSPCC will launch its Childhood Day TV Appeal. The advert, which will go out on TV from the May 2, sees a member of the public contact the NSPCC helpline with concerns about a three-year-old boy who is experiencing physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his mother.