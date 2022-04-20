Brand new technology will help Wolverhampton care home dementia sufferers

The new technology will be used in five Wolverhampton care homes

Wolverhampton Council have struck a deal with Social-Ability to launch its Happiness Programme which uses magic table 360 technology so guests can play games...

The magic table 360 uses interactive light technology projects images onto a surface, such as a table, a wall, or a person’s bed, allowing care home residents to play games, listen to music, and interact with pictures.

This technology facilitates social, sensory, and cognitive activity, encouraging residents to play games with each other, with the aim of improving their wellbeing through keeping them active and social.

Managing Director of Social-Ability John Ramsay said: "We are thrilled to announce the further distribution of the Happiness Programme across care homes in Wolverhampton. Our initial trials in Wolverhampton were received very well by residents and care workers, and it is fantastic to see the council commit to further investment in an important area.

"We look forward to supporting even more care homes in Wolverhampton, and to making a difference in the lives of residents and their families."

Care manager Julie Green said: "The impact of the Happiness Programme at these locations has already been amazing.

"At one day centre, an individual took to the word search game straightaway, displaying an ability to read and spell that we did not even know they had. We are all overjoyed at the benefits that this technology will have for the people who use our services."

Each activity on the magic table 360 has a different purpose, with some, such as the Happy Memories feature, allowing family members to share pictures with their loved ones in care homes, stimulating reminiscence that is particularly beneficial for residents living with dementia.

Dementia is set to increase in the coming years, with the latest data predicting a trebling of cases by 2050. Wolverhampton Council’s investment in taking steps to support people living with dementia is therefore a much-needed move to mitigate the impact of dementia on society moving forward.

Moreover, care home residents have been some of the people most affected by the pandemic, with lockdown rules keeping them indoors and in isolation, unable to interact with their friends and family.