'Incredible' boxer made Wolverhampton school proud before tragic crash death aged 18

Up-and-coming boxer Ali Tazeem pictured with Floyd Mayweather Senior

Ali Tazeem, from Wolverhampton, died when the car he was a passenger in hit a wall in Chapel Ash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old driver was critically injured in the crash and remains in hospital, meanwhile tributes have poured in for 18-year-old Ali and flowers have been left at the scene off Merridale Road.

The devastating news led to an outpouring of tributes – with Amir Khan describing Ali's death as a "big loss in the British Asian boxing community". The teenager had previously been compared to Khan and was tipped for major achievements in the ring.

Now the school which Ali attended, Colton Hills Community School on Jeremy Road, has paid a heartfelt tribute as they shared an image of the boxer on social media.

Ali Tazeem pictured with Wolves player Adama Traore. Photo: Instagram

The head of the school's PE department, Mr Jones, wrote: "It is absolutely heartbreaking that we share the passing of former Colton Hills student and professional boxer Ali Tazeem at the age of 18.

"(He) was an incredible young man. He was a naturally talented sportsman who represented the school in many sports teams. He had a natural warmth, cheekiness and positive nature that made teaching him an absolute pleasure.

"He won numerous awards in his boxing and also picked up the Wolverhampton Schools Exceptional Physical Education Student Award, the highest honour a student can achieve.

"Personally, having taught (him) each year from Year 7 through to 11 along with his older brother Junaid, it was clear that both boys came from a supportive family who loved them both very much.

"He was an extremely dedicated young man who had given his childhood to realise the dream of becoming a professional boxer. We could not have been prouder when he turned professional earlier this year.

"As teachers, there is nothing we enjoy more than students reaching and surpassing their potential in our subject. When they are lovely it is simply an added bonus. I speak for Colton Hills Community School that (his) sporting achievements made us very proud.

"However we were more proud of the young man he has become. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this terrible time. You made Colton Hills proud."

Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall is run by Ali's father Toheed Tazeem

Ali's father Toheed Tazeem has also paid tribute to his son, describing him as a "rising star" in the world of the boxing and the inspiration for him opening his own boxing club in Walsall in 2019.

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving onto Prospects Amateur Boxing Club in Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, when his father opened the gym.

"Without Ali Tazeem there was no Pound 4 Pound – It was because of him," Toheed said.

"He was well known around the country and a role model in the gym. He helped out with the sessions."

Ali, who was hailed as the ‘next big thing’ by former world champion Amir Khan, recently trained with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the club in Walsall and had sparred with Wolves winger Adama Traore.

He competed in boxing tournaments around the world and had won more than 16 gold medals, as well as best junior boxer titles, at international competitions.

It had been announced at his last amateur fight in West Bromwich in March that he had signed a deal to become a professional boxer, with fights already lined up this year.

Ali also leaves behind his mother Aliya, 39, and brothers Junaid, 21, and Zidane, 11.