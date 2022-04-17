Notification Settings

Teen passenger killed in Wolverhampton crash with driver critically injured

WolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A teenager has died and another is in hospital in critical condition after a crash in Wolverhampton.

Merridale Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK
A Vauxhall car hit a wall off Merridale Road, at the junction of Oaks Drive in Chapel Ash, at around 1.45am on Sunday. The passenger, who was 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, also 18, has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

West Midlands Police said: "A cordon remains in place while officers from our serious collision investigation unit carry out enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"We'd ask people not to speculate at this stage but for anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the red Vauxhall Corsa. We're particularly keen to secure any dash cam footage.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 295 of April 17."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

