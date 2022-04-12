Wolverhampton academic contributes to book which explored rethinking tourism industry

Dr Roya Rahimi

‘The Sharing Economy and the Tourism Industry: Perspectives, Opportunities and Challenges’, published recently by Goodfellow Publishers, has been written jointly by an international team of contributors including Dr Roya Rahimi, a reader in marketing and leisure management in the university's business school.

Dr Rahimi said: "The sharing economy is at the centre of number of current debates involving new technologies and innovative services, sustainability, big data and stakeholder engagement.

"These trends have serious implications for hoteliers, restaurant owners, airlines and car rental companies and service industries as they change the rules of the game across the services industries.

"This edited volume encourages new theoretical and empirical development on sharing economy studies in the service industries field and is one of the first academic volumes on this topic to focus on marketing and managerial implications specifically in tourism, services marketing and urban studies.

"The book is a must-have volume for people carrying out research in the area of the sharing economy who wish to learn more and delve deeper into the implications it has had and will have on the tourism industry and wider tourism economy."