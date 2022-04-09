Wolverhampton teenager hailed for his volunteering work

Louis Johnson who was second runner up in the volunteer category at the Community Inspiration Awards

Louis Johnson, of Tettenhall Wood, was named second runner-up in the volunteer category at the Community Inspiration Awards, organised by the Community Foundation.

The 15-year-old, who is a pupil at Smestow Academy, picked up his certificate at a recent awards ceremony in Birmingham.

His mother Teresa said: "It was an amazing event and he was congratulated by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster.

"I'm very proud of him. He likes to help as many people as he can."