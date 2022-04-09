Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton teenager hailed for his volunteering work

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

A schoolboy from Wolverhampton who has helped to raise more than £40,000 for 18 different charities has been recognised for his efforts.

Louis Johnson who was second runner up in the volunteer category at the Community Inspiration Awards
Louis Johnson who was second runner up in the volunteer category at the Community Inspiration Awards

Louis Johnson, of Tettenhall Wood, was named second runner-up in the volunteer category at the Community Inspiration Awards, organised by the Community Foundation.

The 15-year-old, who is a pupil at Smestow Academy, picked up his certificate at a recent awards ceremony in Birmingham.

His mother Teresa said: "It was an amazing event and he was congratulated by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster.

"I'm very proud of him. He likes to help as many people as he can."

Louis, who is also an ambassador for Birmingham Children's Hospital, has won a string of awards in the past including being crowned as the regional winner in the UK’s Young Neighbour of the Year Awards, hosted by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch, earlier this year.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News