Three people taken to hospital after two cars crash at Wolverhampton junction

By Thomas Parkes

Three people have been taken to hospital after two cars crashed at a busy junction on Thursday night.

Penn Road at the junction with Stubbs Road and Rookery Lane. Photo: Google
The two cars collided on Penn Road in Wolverhampton between the junctions with Coalway Road and Stubbs Road, shortly before midnight. The collision left one vehicle at right angles across the road and debris strewn over the carriageway and pavement.

Two men, a driver and a passenger from one car, and a woman – the driver of the second car – were all assessed before being taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.42pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars at the junction of Coalway Road and Penn Road in Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene. Upon arrival we found three patients. Two men who were the driver and a passenger in the first car and a woman who was the driver of the second car.

"All three were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. They received treatment on scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

