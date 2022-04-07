Wolves fan Balti Bal taken on final trip to Molineux as friends and family say goodbye

Baljit Bhandal enjoys one last look at Molineux as his funeral cortege passes by

Baljit "Balti Bal" Bhandal, a season ticket holder and "massive" fan of the club for more than 40 years, was taken on a final ride past Molineux before being cremated at Cannock Chase Crematorium.

The dedicated supporter, who died on March 22 after a cardiac arrest, was a regular sight for Wolves fans outside Molineux, near the subway, with his Indian food van, known as Mr Tikka.

The procession started at the Nanaksar That Gurdwara on Penn Road, with mourners able to come and see his body in an open coffin and pay their respects to the 53-year-old.

More than 110 people attended the Gurdwara, with many standing in silent contemplation, while others joined a Sikh priest in reciting quiet prayers as they stood near the open coffin.

Bal (left) with Khushwant (right) in Puerto Banus. Photo: Khushwant Sidhu

From there, the procession passed by Molineux, with the funeral car pulling up outside the Billy Wright stand and a group of Wolves fans gathering to applaud Mr Bhandal, who called the stadium home for 40 years.

The procession then went onto Cannock Chase Crematorium, where a Sikh Priest said a few words and a selection of Wolves songs were played, including Wolves favourite "Hi Ho Silver Lining", before a blessing was held at the Nanaksar That Gurdwara for Mr Bhandal.

It was a fitting send-off to a man described as "outgoing" and someone who was devoted to his children, Shannon and Daniel Bhandal, aged 26 and 30.

He was well-known in the city for having co-owned the popular Goalpost pub, now The Leaping Wolf, on Waterloo Road and his close friend Nick Basra, who helped organise the funeral, said Wolves has been a huge part of both of their lives.

The funeral cortege passed by Molineux on the way to Cannock Chase Crematorium

He said: "Bal and I come from the days where it was easier to stay home, rather than be a Wolves supporter, but we were season ticket holders for 40 years and, as sons of immigrants, we were among the first to go to the games from our group.

"I was at the game against Villa when a minutes applause was held for him at the 53rd minute and it meant so much to hear that and it means so much to see people coming out to pay their last respects to him."

His wife Suki Bhandal said: "He was outgoing, enjoyed his life until he became ill over the last few weeks and he loved his football. He loved supporting them and was absolutely devoted to his children.

A group of Wolves supporters gathered outside Molineux to pay their respects to Baljit "Balti Bal" Bhandal

"We ran the Mr Tikka (food van) at Molineux, by the subway, for 10 years. It was the first Indian establishment outside any football ground.

"And when Wolves were promoted to the premiership, we had Arsenal fans, Man United fans, coming to us and they said we should have this outside our matches.

"He was a season ticket holder since he was 15 or 16 and used to go with his family and when we got married, in 1989, I would go with him to Wolves games.